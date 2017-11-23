Hindi-Chini bhai bhai: Dalai Lama on President Kovind's Arunachal visit

-
Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama on Thursday said India and China should find the spirit of 'Hindi-Chini bhai bhai' and respect it.
"India and China eventually should find the spirit of 'Hindi-Chini bhai bhai," The Dalai Lama told the media when asked about China's objections to President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, owing to the Doklam issue, here.
Earlier on November 19, The Dalai Lama had said that India and China "have a great potential together."
"India and China have a great potential. China is also historically a Buddhist country. Most Chinese follow the Nalanda thought of Buddhism," The Dalai Lama had told ANI.
He added, "Whether we like it or not, India and China have to live side by side and if they work together there is a huge potential. Imagine more than two billion people working together."
The Tibetan leader is currently on a week-long three-city tour to Delhi, Bhubaneshwar and Kolkata.
