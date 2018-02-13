Hiring activity sees 14% rise in January helped by non-IT sectors: Report

registered a 14 per cent jump in January over the year-ago month, helped by like BFSI and auto, says a report. "Looks like there is a slow and steady revival of the job market. The has shown a Y-o-Y growth of 14 per cent in January after a 10 per cent growth in December," said V Suresh, Chief Sales Officer, Naukri.com. Suresh further said that like BFSI, auto, engineering and industrial products continue to sustain the momentum gained over the past few months. "Having said that the uncertainty in the market may continue for few more months or so," he added. Jobs in oil and gas sector grew by 43 per cent in January over last year.

In the same time period, jobs in construction and engineering and banking and financial services sectors recorded a 41 per cent and 40 per cent growth in hiring, respectively. The report further noted that while major urban cities have seen a strong growth, the tier II markets have also witnessed good year-on-year growth in January. Some of the key industries that observed growth were -- insurance (73 per cent) and auto (44 per cent). In terms of experience, hiring for senior management roles with over 16 years saw 11 per cent year-on-year growth, while jobs for entry-level job seekers having 0-3 years of experience increased by 9 per cent.