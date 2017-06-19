Hit & miss: Team India shine in Hockey, lose Champions Trophy to Pakistan

Shuttler Srikanth clinched his third Super Series title, lifting the Indonesia Open men's

A clinical India demolished a hapless Pakistan 7-1 to register their third consecutive victory and seal a place in the quarter-finals of the World League Semi-Final on Sunday. Indians dominated arch-rivals throughout the match, top Pool B ahead of The Netherlands. Pakistan, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the pool after losing all three matches they have played so far.

celebrates after scoring a goal against Pakistan during the World League semi-final match in London on Sunday. India demolished Pakistan 7-1 to register their third consecutive victory and seal a place in the quarter-finals. Photo: PTI

Shutler (world No. 22) won the Indonesia Open Super Series Premier title on Sunday, beating Japan’s Kazumasa Sakai (world No.47) 21-11, 21-19 in 37 minutes. Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

Indian shuttler clinched his third Super Series title, lifting the Indonesia Open men's singles trophy with a straight-game victory over Japanese qualifier Kazumasa Sakai in the finals here today. World No.22 Srikanth, who had reached the finals at Singapore Open in April, outclassed Sakai, ranked 47th, 21-11 21-19 in just 37 minutes to take home a cheque of $ 75,000. Playing in tricky windy conditions, Srikanth took time to gauge the conditions as his initial returns went wide and out.India loses to Pakistan in on Sunday with a shocking score of 158 runs against a target of 339. leaves the pitch after being dismissed for five runs during the ICC against Pakistan at The Oval in London on Sunday. Pakistan hammered India by 180 runs. This is Pakistan’s first ICC title triumph since their 2009 World Twenty20 win. The win broke the jinx of Pakistan not performing against India in big ticket matches