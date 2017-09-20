-
An alleged Hizbul Mujahideen militant was arrested in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday, the police said here.
Aadil Ahmad was arrested from the Bijbehara area in a joint operation by security forces, a police official said.
Ahmad, a resident of Jiblipora area of Bijbehara, belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen outfit, the official added.
