Hizbul terrorist arrested from J&K's Anantnag district

Aadil Ahmad was arrested from Bijbehara area in joint operation by security forces: Police official

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

J&K: Anantnag police arrested Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Aadil Ahmad Bhat from Bijbehara railway station. Photo: ANI
J&K: Anantnag police arrested Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Aadil Ahmad Bhat from Bijbehara railway station. Photo: ANI

An alleged Hizbul Mujahideen militant was arrested in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday, the police said here.

Aadil Ahmad was arrested from the Bijbehara area in a joint operation by security forces, a police official said.


Ahmad, a resident of Jiblipora area of Bijbehara, belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen outfit, the official added.

First Published: Wed, September 20 2017. 19:16 IST

