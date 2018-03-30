Hizbul militant injured in shootout now in Srinagar hospital: Police

Police said on Friday that a Hizbul militant injured in a shootout with the Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district is being treated in a hospital in

A police statement said of Krawoora Shopian, who had been active since 2017 with the outlawed Hizbul Mujahideen, had been admitted with a bullet injury to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in

"Preliminary investigation suggests he was injured in the incident of yesterday (Thursday) at Ahgam where militants from a car opened fire on an Army patrol." The troops fired back.

The police said they were investigating the incident, including who accompanied the injured militant to the hospital.