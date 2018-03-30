Hizbul militant injured in shootout now in Srinagar hospital: Police

JUST IN
The police said they were investigating the incident, including who accompanied the injured militant to the hospital.

IANS  |  Srinagar 

File photo: Border Security Force (BSF) jawans patrol near Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch (Photo: PTI)

Police said on Friday that a Hizbul militant injured in a shootout with the Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district is being treated in a hospital in Srinagar.

A police statement said Asif Ashraf Malik of Krawoora Shopian, who had been active since 2017 with the outlawed Hizbul Mujahideen, had been admitted with a bullet injury to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar.

"Preliminary investigation suggests he was injured in the incident of yesterday (Thursday) at Ahgam where militants from a car opened fire on an Army patrol." The troops fired back.

The police said they were investigating the incident, including who accompanied the injured militant to the hospital.

 
First Published: Fri, March 30 2018. 16:17 IST

