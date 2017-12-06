Hockey World League Final: India edges past Belgium 3-2 to enter semis

-
Goalkeeper Akash Chikte put up a superlative show as India edged past Belgium 3-2 via penalty shootout to enter the semi-finals of the FIH Hockey World League (HWL) Final here on Wednesday.
Chikte blocked four Belgian attackers during the shootout, while Lalit Upadhyay, Rupinder Pal Singh and Harmanpreet Singh were on the mark for India.
Gurjant Singh (31st minute), Harmanpreet (34th) and Rupinder (46th) scored in the regulation time for India.
Loick Luypaert (38th and 46th) converted two penalty corners to lead the Belgian fightback before Cedric Charlier (52nd) scored the equaliser after Rupinder's goal.
