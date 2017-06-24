Hockey World League: India hammers arch-rival Pakistan 6-1 in semifinals

The Indian team continued its domination of arch-foes Pakistan, handing them a 6-1 thrashing in a 5th-8th place classification match of the Hero World League (HWL) Semifinals here today.

Goals by Ramandeep Singh (8', 28'), Talwinder Singh (25'), Mandeep Singh (27', 59'), and Harmanpreet Singh (36') helped decimate and set up a clash with Canada in the 5th-6th pace playoff.

The result dented Pakistan's hopes of booking a berth to participate at the World Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar next year.

displayed good attack right from the start with their first real shot on goal coming as early as the opening minute when Ramandeep Singh set up one for an unmarked Akashdeep Singh in the circle.

But Akashdeep could not make a powerful connection to put the ball past goalkeeper Amjad Ali.

Mandeep, meanwhile, helped win their first Penalty Corner in the sixth minute but Harmanpreet Singh's flick was defended well by

Soon after, were seen putting pressure on Pakistan, interrupting their counter-attack cornering player with a three-man defence.

The strategy worked, with losing the possession. Satbir Singh, playing his 50th international match, was quick to spot Ramandeep in the circle who seized the opportunity for to take a 1-0 lead in the 8th minute.

took their lead to a convincing 4-0 in the second quarter.

First it was Pardeep Mor who did well with a fierce pass to Talwinder Singh who simply had to angle his stick to beautifully deflect the ball into the post in the 25th minute.

Brilliantly assisted by S V Sunil, Akashdeep, who had missed a golden opportunity early on, was exceptional with his dribble in the baseline to get past the defender to nick the ball towards the net.

It was Mandeep Singh who got the touch on the ball before it beat the keeper to take India's lead to a healthy 3-0 in the 27th minute.

India's fourth goal came in the 28th minute when Sunil assisted Ramandeep from the far post. It was a diving effort by Ramandeep that ensured he scored his second goal of the match.

Pressure mounted on when won their second PC in the 36th minute. Harmanpreet Singh made use of the opportunity as he came up with an improvised drag-flick, kept the ball low to beat the Pakistani keeper and take India's lead to a formidable 5-0.

finally found a breakthrough in the 41st minute when Ajaz Ahmad took advantage of a defensive error on India's part to put the ball past keeper Vikas Dahiya.

The final quarter saw make some desperate attempts on goal but did well to contain their opponents with good defence.

With less than six minutes for the final hooter, Talwinder Singh swiftly dribbling into the striking circle did well to find his man Ramandeep on the far post who made a rapid attempt on goal.

But Pakistani defender Rizwan Jr. Muhammad was impeccable in his effort to deny Ramandeep his third goal of the match. Mandeep Singh managed to take India's lead to 6-1 in the 59th minute scoring the goal off a rebound.

won a PC in the dying seconds of the match when defender fouled in the circle through a stick tackle but Harmanpreet's effort was defended well and walked away with a comfortable 6-1 win.