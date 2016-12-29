Holy procession to mark Guru Gobind Singh 350th b'day celebration

TRENDING ON BS
Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

Sikh devotees show their skills as they take part in Holy procession on the occasion of 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Allahabad.

As part of 350th birthday celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh, the local Gurudwara Singh Sabha has organised week-long celebrations, including procession and mass feeding.

The celebrations, which started last night, will go on untill January 5, Sabha Vice-President Gurpreet Singh told reporters here on Thursday.

A huge procession will be taken out on January 1, in which the holy book of Sikh community, Guru Granth Sahib will be placed on a flower-decked vehicle, he said.

A musical band, a team performing traditional martial arts, singing of holy hymns and volunteers moving on motorcycles, will be part of the holy procession, Singh said.

He said there were 50 to 60 Sikh families in and around Coimbatore, adding, Sikhs from Erode, Nilgiris and Tirupur will join the procession as a mark of respect to the 10th Guru.

Another major attraction will be the Langar (common kitchen), where food will be served to the people, cutting across caste barriers, on all the days, Singh said.

