An officer, who was taken into custody by the counter intelligence wing of the force for alleged involvement in espionage and leaking classified documents, has been charged under the (OSA) and handed over to the police, sources said. They said, Group Captain posted at the IAF headquarters here, was handed over to on Wednesday after nearly 10 days of questioning by the counter- intelligence wing of the force. "The will now carry forward the probe. The officer has been slapped charges under Official Secrets Act," said a source. The officer was allegedly leaking classified documents to a woman through Sources said he had befriended the woman through a social media website. The investigators from IAF's counterintelligence wing were also probing whether he was part of a larger espionage ring being run from Pakistan, the sources said.

According to multiple media reports, Marwah was honey-trapped by the ISI through accounts in mid-December.

ISI operatives were impersonating as models through these profiles. Marwah was lured through seductive conversations for a week or so, after which he was persuaded to share information pertaining to IAF exercises.

Marwah has been sent to five days' police custody and is being interrogated by the authorities.

Marwaha's phone has been confiscated and sent for forensic examination.

Reports stated that he has admitted to having had access to many secret documents and plans due to his posting at the air headquarters.

The officer was indulging in certain "unwanted activities" through unauthorised electronic devices which is against existing orders, sources had said.The IAF officially did not comment on the matter.Punishment under entails a jail term of up to seven years.