Honeypreet Insan tops Haryana's list of 43 most-wanted in Dera violence

The photos of 43 persons on the list have been posted on the official web portal of Haryana Police, the police said today.Earlier, Haryana police had requested the general public and media to send videos or photographs of the violence that rocked Panchkula on August 25.Police said they had received several photos and videos so far, out of which 43 persons were identified and their photos uploaded in connection with the incidents of violence in Panchkula, which left 35 dead. Six persons had died in incidents of violence in Sirsa.Panchkula Police Commissioner A S Chawla said the general public has been requested to come forward and share any information which they may have about the accused. The identity of those giving information leading to their arrest will be kept a secret, he said.Honeypreet is the only woman in the 'wanted' list. Most of the other accused are youths and some of them can be seen carrying 'lathis' in their hands.The 'wanted' list begins with photos of Honeypreet and Aditya, police said.Haryana Police said it was collecting videos from various sources pertaining to incidents of violence which broke out in Panchkula and was trying to identify the accused involved in inciting violence and indulging in acts of arson.The Haryana Police made several arrests after violence broke out in Panchkula that includes chief's top aide and spokesperson Dilawar Insan, who was arrested from Sonepat, on September 15.Pradeep Goyal Insan, a Dera functionary, was arrested yesterday from Udaipur in Rajasthan by a Special Investigation Team of the Haryana Police.Prakash alias Vicky, who is brother-in-law of Aditya Insan, was also nabbed yesterday from Mohali, Panchkula's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manbir Singh had said.The police had earlier also arrested Dera's state body member Gobind Insan.The Haryana Police had earlier sent a team to Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh bordering Nepal in search of Honeypreet, a close confidant of the self-styled godman who is serving a 20-year-old jail term for raping two disciples.Officials of the Uttar Pradesh police had earlier said that Honeypreet's photographs were pasted at police stations bordering Nepal.The police had on September 1 issued a lookout notice for Honeypreet and Aditya, fearing that they could flee the country.Police have intensified efforts to trace Honeypreet, who describes herself as "Papa's angel", after it arrested and questioned another sect functionary, Surinder Dhiman Insan, in connection with an alleged conspiracy to help Ram Rahim escape after his conviction on August 25.Earlier, Panchkula Police Commissioner, A S Chawla had said that police needs to question Honeypreet regarding the disclosures made by Surinder Dhiman and some other arrested accused.The 50-year-old Dera chief, who is lodged in the Sunaria Jail in Rohtak, had been sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment by the CBI court for the 2002 rapes of two of his disciples.