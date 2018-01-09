Hong Kong-bound Jet Airways crew member with Rs 32 mn in USD held in IGIA

-
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a Jet Airways employee at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly carrying US dollars worth Rs 32.1 million.
"US Dollars valued at Rs 32.1 million recovered from a lady crew member of a Hong Kong-bound Jet Airways flight last night at Indira Gandhi International airport," said the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, in a statement, on Monday.
The Jet Airways has said that it would take further action against the staff member.
A Jet Airways spokesperson said, "During an inspection by a DRI team, a large sum of foreign currency was recovered from an employee of the airline. The employee has been taken into custody. Based on the investigations and inputs from law enforcement agencies, the airline will take further action."
"Jet Airways has a strict code of conduct and zero tolerance towards any action of its employees that contravenes domestic or international laws of the countries in/to which it operates," the spokesperson added.
