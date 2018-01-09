Hong Kong-bound Jet Airways crew member with Rs 32 mn in USD held in IGIA

The Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a employee at the International Airport for allegedly carrying US dollars worth Rs 32.1 million.

"US Dollars valued at Rs 32.1 million recovered from a lady crew member of a Hong Kong-bound flight last night at International airport," said the Directorate of Intelligence, in a statement, on Monday.

The has said that it would take further action against the staff member.

A said, "During an inspection by a DRI team, a large sum of foreign currency was recovered from an employee of the The employee has been taken into custody. Based on the investigations and inputs from enforcement agencies, the will take further action."

" has a strict code of conduct and zero tolerance towards any action of its employees that contravenes domestic or international laws of the countries in/to which it operates," the added.