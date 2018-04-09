Hong Kong can accede to India's request to arrest Nirav Modi: China

on Monday said that Hong Kong can accede to India's request to arrest fugitive Indian diamond merchant based on local laws and mutual judicial assistance agreements.

India's Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh told parliament last week that "the ministry has sought the provisional arrest of Nirav Deepak Modi by the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the People's Republic of "



Asked about India's request, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing here that "according to the one country two systems and basic law of the HKSAR, under the assistance and authorisation of the central government, the HKSAR can make proper arrangement on judicial mutual assistance with other countries," he said.

"If India makes relevant request to the HKSAR, we believe the HKSAR will follow the basic law and relevant laws and under relevant judicial agreements with India with the relevant issue," he said.

Modi, who is wanted in connection with the Rs 136 billion scam at the Punjab Bank, is reportedly in Hong Kong which is a specially administrative region of

Modi has his shop in Hong Kong besides in Beijing.