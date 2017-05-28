Honoured to get 27 mn Twitter followers, says Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar has scored 27 million followers on and says he feels honoured and blessed.

"It is 27 million followers on Twitter! 27 Million! I am indeed honoured and blessed," Amitabh tweeted on Saturday night.

T 2437 - It is 27 million followers on !! 27 MILLION !! i am indeed honoured and blessed !! pic.twitter.com/IPcVD4rNtk — (@SrBachchan) May 27, 2017

The 74-year-old thespian who has given hits like "Sholay", "Deewar", "Agneepath", "Kaalia", "Zanjeer", "Sharabi", "Black" and "Piku", is ahead of actors Shah Rukh Khan with 25.1 million, Salman Khan with 23 million, Aamir Khan with 20.9 million, Priyanka Chopra with 17.4 million and Deepika Padukone 18.5 million followers.

Big B is behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has 30.2 million followers.

The cine icon is active on social media platforms and uses the medium to share updates about his personal and professional lives with his fans and well-wishers.

He was last seen on screen in the third instalment of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's "Sarkar", a political thriller, where he reprised the role of Subhash Nagre.

Amitabh is now prepping for his upcoming film "Thugs Of Hindostan". The film will also star superstar Aamir Khan and actress Fatima Sana Shaikh. This will be the first time Big B and Aamir will be sharing screen space.