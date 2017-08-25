Hope dream of 'paperless courts' becomes a reality soon: CJI Khehar

Outgoing of India on Friday hoped that his dream of "paperless courts" soon becomes a reality and hailed the support of the bar in his endeavour to digitise the



Justice Khehar, who was speaking at his farewell function organised by the (SCBA), said that he served the country "in the manner of discharging a debt" and also expressed gratitude towards his family, colleagues and the motherland.



"I would like to thank my country and motherland for giving me the opportunity to serve it. I served my country in the manner of discharging a debt. I feel that it is difficult to discharge a debt to your country just like you cannot discharge the debt of your parents," Justice said.Veteran lawyer and Attorney General was effusive in his praise for the and credited him for taking the pioneering step of working during summer vacation to render justice to women by deciding pleas on which could have remained undecided for years.An emotional CJI, during his speech, appreciated the support of the in his endeavour to achieve the goal of "paperless courts"."I must place my appreciation for the tremendous work the has done during last eight months. We have not always been in agreement but they have worked hardest and pushed themselves farthest to get what they could get."When we ventured to introduce paperless court system, they supported me solid and did not allow anyone to feel that the matter was not going right. I hope will not be a dream and will be a reality in the near future," Justice said.Justice Dipak Misra, who will succeed Justice as the 45th CJI, was all praise for the outgoing judge and called him a democratic person with a good heart and a great mind."Justice is a man with [a] democratic attitude. He has a good heart, a creation of a good mind which is capable of transmitting good thought and energy. He is affectionately energetic and has the ability to energise others because of his contagious vibrance," Justice Misra said.Venugopal, who as the government's top law officer opposed the pleas in support of Right to Privacy, however, praised Thursday's unanimous verdict of the nine-judge bench headed by Justice"We have a landmark verdict in case which otherwise would have taken years and years to be brought up for hearing. It is one of the major judgements delivered by the Supreme Court, perhaps welcomed by practically the entire population of this country where equality has been brought about to the women in this country belonging to a particular country," said."We have now an extraordinary judgement which has propelled the to be a major which has been welcomed by every single person in this country and that I think is one of the greatest thing done by the Supreme Court of India," he said.Deprecating recent practices of throwing muck at judges by some bar members, the Attorney General said such people are trying to dismantle the foundation of the"So far as [the] judiciary is concerned, they do not possess their freedom of speech in the same manner as we possess. They have to remain silent. The result of that is they have to speak through their judgements. But they cannot respond to whatever is being said about them. Be it good or bad. The result is that the members of Bar can throw bricks at the judges but they can't throw anything back at the lawyers," the AG said.He said that lawyers cannot use "intemperate language" and throw stones at judges."I find it very very reprehensive because what you are doing is you are bringing down the confidence of the litigant public and the general public at justice delivery system," he said.