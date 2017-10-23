Hope I live up to expectations: Govt representative for Kashmir dialogue

-
-
Former Intelligence Bureau director Dineshwar Sharma, who the Centre appointed as its representative for a "sustained dialogue with all stakeholders" to find a political solution to the Kashmir issue, has said he hopes that he lives up to the expectations.
"It's a big responsibility. I hope I live up to the expectations," Dineshwar Sharma told ANI.
Earlier today, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Centre has decided to start a sustained dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir and added that Sharma would be the representative from the Government of India.
"The government has decided to start a sustained dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir. Former IB director Dineshwar Sharma will be Government of India's representative. Rank of Dineshwar Sharma will be equivalent to that of a Cabinet Secretary," the Home Minister said while addressing a press conference here.
He added that Sharma would initiate the dialogue with the elected representatives of Jammu and Kashmir, political parties, different organisations and public, as the interlocutor.
The Home Minister said that as the government's representative, Sharma would initiate the sustained interaction and dialogue to understand legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
