Hospitals charging over 500% for angioplasty devices: Maharashtra FDA

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority’s (NPPA’s) move to cap the price of cardiac stents has solved only half the problem faced by patients. Balloon and guiding catheters, essential devices in angioplasty, are still exorbitantly priced, a study conducted by the Maharashtra FDA (Food & Drug Administration) from December 2016 to April 2017 has shown. Business Standard has reviewed the report which has been submitted to the NPPA for action. In the supply chain, hospitals make the highest profits, the study reveals. For instance, balloon catheters are being ...