Hotels, clubs directed to wind up new year parties by 1 AM

Hotel authorities have been directed to take up all preventive measures ahead of the celebrations

Hotel authorities have been directed to take up all preventive measures ahead of the celebrations

The city police has issued directions to and here, hosting special programmes on New Year's eve, to wind up celebrations by 1 AM.



A direction to this effect was given to hotel owners during a meeting chaired by Additional Commissioner of Police K Shankar, Deputy Commissioners (South zone) S Anbu, (East zone) S Manoharan here, a police release said today.



Hotel authorities have been directed to take up all preventive measures ahead of the celebrations so that no untoward incidents take place, it said.



The advisory issued to the include, checking all vehicles entering the premises and noting their registration numbers, to close swimming pools from 6 PM on December 31 onwards to 6 AM of January one, 2017.



They were also asked to deploy security guards in large numbers in the hotel premises, the release said.



Besides, the police officials have warned the new year's eve revellers of strict action against drunk driving.



Vehicles would be seized if more than two persons were seen travelling in a motorcycle, they said.



The public have been advised not to venture into the sea or set off crackers in places where people gather in large numbers, the release added.

Press Trust of India