House panel may review clearance for GM mustard cultivation

A parliamentary panel headed by Congress leader is likely to review the clearance given for commercial cultivation of genetically-modified mustard by the central biotech regulator Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC).

Last week, the GEAC, under the Environment Ministry, recommended for commercial cultivation. The final approval is yet to be given by environment minister

Parliamentary standing committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forests, headed by Chowdhury, is likely to review the GM crops and their environmental impact, an official source said.

The committee has deliberated upon this subject several times and is likely to meet this month to review the clearance given by the for GM mustard’s commercial cultivation, source added.

The Centre for Genetic Manipulation of Crop Plants (CGMCP), Delhi University South Campus, had applied to the for the environmental release of (brassica juncea) hybrid DMH-11.

The had received around 700 comments from various stakeholders, including farmers and researchers, on the Assessment of Food and Environmental Safety (AFES) report on which it had earlier posted on the website.

The application was submitted in 2015 after which several rounds of meeting were held by the The sub-committee also convened meetings with experts.

had also heard the views of various NGOs which are not in favour of giving an approval to GM crops. Among the opponents were organisations affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

is the second genetically modified food crop after Bt Brinjal that has obtained all required regulatory approvals and reached the environment minister’s table for clearance.

Former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh had refused clearance to Bt Brinjal and put an indefinite moratorium on the decision.