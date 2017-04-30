Housing societies deny flat to non-vegetarians in Mumbai, alleges MNS

MNS functionary from Mahim said buyers are being deprived of flats for being non-vegetarian

MNS functionary from Mahim said buyers are being deprived of flats for being non-vegetarian

The Raj Thackeray-led has alleged that some builders in were not selling flats to buyers who were non-vegetarian and also bringing in caste and community considerations in the



functionary from Mahim, Sandip Deshpande, in a letter to a builder, said buyers are being deprived of flats for being non-vegetarian.



"We have come across complaints that you refused to sell flats to certain buyers by discriminating against them on basis of caste, religion and dietary preferences (whether the buyer is vegetarian or non-vegetarian)," Deshpande said in a letter to a builder yesterday.



The letter warned that builders not implementing the diktat would face the party's ire.



sources said the appeal had got prompt response, with a prominent builder giving a written assurance that there won't be any discrimination.



Last year, then corporator Santosh Dhuri had filed a complaint against a builder at the Goregaon police station, after being denied flat for being a non-vegetarian.



Dhuri, who was looking to buy two-BHK flat, was apparently told that the housing complex was for Gujaratis only, when he had called the builder's office.



There have been instances of housing in ensuring that only are allowed to move in.

Press Trust of India