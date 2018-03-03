How a fabric with a hoary history was rediscovered by fashion designers

When it comes to eco-friendly fabrics, most people would expect cotton to top the list. But they’d be wrong. “The plant that’s easiest to cultivate is not necessarily the best — a kilo of cotton requires around a kilo of pesticides and other chemicals to grow.

It’s a terrible polluter,” says designer Hemant Sagar. “But we’ve built cotton into our consciousness because we associate it with the national movement. Now consider ramie, a fabric made from the nettles that grow wild in rainfall-rich states like Meghalaya in northeast India. ...