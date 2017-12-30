How Bharatvani project aims to use digital tech to revive dying languages

You might, on the metro, or railway station or bus, meet someone from the Ao tribe. You might want to greet them in their own language to break the ice.

But of course, Ao is not a language that is commonly taught in schools. So you will probably have to rest content with smiling, nodding and gesticulating. It is communication, true, but deeply dissatisfying. But once the Bharatvani project is complete, all you need to do is get on to the portal, surf the dictionary for the words you need in your language –English or Hindi – and if you are reasonably proficient in using ...