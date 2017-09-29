How bloggers are adding fresh flavour to India's vibrant street-food scene

I am travelling to Delhi and want to try authentic street food. Any recommendations?” This question often makes an appearance on social media platforms. Usually, such posts are inundated with links to blogs and YouTube videos that indulgently chronicle every little morsel of potato that is fried, every drop of chutney making its way to the chaat plate and every move of the street vendor’s hand on the quintessential tawa. The romance of having a plate of chaat between being jostled for space in the dusty lanes of Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi is captured in ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?