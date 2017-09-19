How brands are mastering the art of search and sell

At the Google Think Platform Summit, earlier this month, advertising professionals and brand managers rubbed shoulders with Google’s top thinkers discussing how programmatic advertising has changed the way they reach out to their audience. From automobile majors to FMCG multinationals, entertainment networks and digital apps, the unanimous view among all participants was that the role and power of big data is all set to grow manifold as enabling platforms for programmatic advertising gain size and acceptance in the market. To an advertising novice ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?