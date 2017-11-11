How can you reverse type 2 diabetes

- Try to consume only one grain per meal.
- Focus on traditional Indian grains like emmer wheat (khapli wheat), unpolished rice, jowar, bajra and minor millets like proso, kodo, little millets more commonly known as kodra, kuttu, sawa, kangni, varagu, thenai, et cetera
- All major meals in a day should be equally divided into four parts each forgrains, pulses, cooked vegetables and salads. This in principal is called the 25 per cent formula.
- For breakfast, largely eat pulses based items. Avoid grains till you become free of all diabetes medication
- Increase the amount of green vegetables you consume. Accommodate more beans and pulses in your meals. Eat more raw, soaked and sprouted foods, along with nuts and seeds
- Avoid the following items till they become free from all medications: sugar, white rice, wheat breads, ragi (nachni), potatoes, pumpkin, watermelon, pineapple and jackfruit
- To enhance the taste, allow sweet, sour, salty, spicy flavours to come together during the process of cooking. Integration of tastes makes the food more palatable and interesting.
- Lymphatic and energy based exercises like dry rubbing, shaking, tapping, et cetera
- Climb up and down a few steps — about 10 — two hours after a meal, for abut ten minutes
- Weight training and Resistance band training should be performed three to four times per week for 20-30 minutes at a time.
- Patients can also benefit from high intensity cardio regimes such as High Intensity Interval Training
- Specific yoga programmes can have a significant impact on a patient’s overall health.
