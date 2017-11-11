How can you reverse type 2 diabetes

is broadly categorised into two types, commonly known as type 1 and type 2. Type 1 is caused due to lack of insulin secreting beta cells from pancreas, which cannot be regenerated, and therefore, the disease can’t be reversed once the damage is permanent.

Insulin resistance in the main cause in type 2 and it can be reversed. The symptoms can be reduced by reducing inflammation and body fat, and by increasing muscle mass, strength and stamina. A deficiency of micronutrients must be checked, too.

Completely reversing type 2 requires a complete change in lifestyle. One has to undergo a diet overhaul, develop a systematic exercise regime and keep away from stressors.

What to eat

Try to consume only one grain per meal.

Focus on traditional Indian grains like emmer wheat (khapli wheat), unpolished rice, jowar, bajra and minor millets like proso, kodo, little millets more commonly known as kodra, kuttu, sawa, kangni, varagu, thenai, et cetera

All major meals in a day should be equally divided into four parts each forgrains, pulses, cooked vegetables and salads. This in principal is called the 25 per cent formula.

For breakfast, largely eat pulses based items. Avoid grains till you become free of all medication

Increase the amount of green vegetables you consume. Accommodate more beans and pulses in your meals. Eat more raw, soaked and sprouted foods, along with nuts and seeds

Avoid the following items till they become free from all medications: sugar, white rice, wheat breads, ragi (nachni), potatoes, pumpkin, watermelon, pineapple and jackfruit

To enhance the taste, allow sweet, sour, salty, spicy flavours to come together during the process of cooking. Integration of tastes makes the food more palatable and interesting.

Exercises to perform