How CAT 2017 saw a rise in non-engineers in the 100 percentile club

Efforts by (IIMs) to create a level-playing field for students to enter the country's premier business schools have finally started to pay off, with three non-engineers among the 20 candidates scoring a perfect 100 percentile in the 2017. Besides three non-engineer, two women were among those scoring a 100 percentile in the (CAT) 2017 — the entrance test of IIMs — results for which were declared on Monday. While the total number of candidates bagging a perfect score remained the same as of last year, the change was in the presence of non-engineers and women among the toppers. “While in the 2016, all the top 20 candidates were male and engineers, this year the top 20 list contains two female candidates and three non-engineers,” stated Lucknow, which convened 2017. According to experts, the change happened after IIMs took steps to ensure a level-playing field for both engineers and non-engineers. Since the last three years, the format has been tweaked in terms of time spent by candidates on different sections. The three-hour paper is spanided into three sections -- verbal ability and reading comprehension, and quantitative ability (QA). Earlier, a candidate could have spent as much time from the three-hour test as he or she wanted test on a particular section. This allowed engineers, who were better trained at handling than non-engineers, to spend more time on the other two sections. However, since the last three years, IIMs have capped the time limit for the three sections at 60 minutes each. “The IIMs have been consistently trying to create a level-playing field. It is now bearing fruit. Unlike earlier, the time for each of the three sections is capped at one hour. As a result, engineers, who are usually better at and would like to spend more time on a particular section, are forced to spend equal amount of time on each section.

This has created a level playing field for non-engineers,” said Ramnath Kanakadandi, director for at T. I. M. E. – a test preparation institute.