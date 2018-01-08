How complex web of counterfeit goods threatens to trip e-commerce giants

Last month, when global footwear brand Skechers filed a case against Flipkart and four sellers on its platform for fake goods being sold under its label, it cracked open the lid on one of the most persistent problems in Indian e-commerce. Counterfeit brands.

From footwear to branded apparel, beauty and personal care products, alcohol and perfume, big brands have been going head to head with online marketplaces over fakes on their platforms. And with brands threatening to pull out, the e-commerce giants have said that they are determined to weed out the counterfeiters and are doing ...