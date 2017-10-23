How dare you! Farhan Akhtar to BJP spokesperson over IQ remarks

Actor-filmmaker has taken a dig at spokesperson over his remarks that most Indian have "very low IQ and very low general knowledge".

"How dare you, sir?" an angry Farhan tweeted and tagged the leader.

"And to all film people in his ranks... Here's what he thinks of you. Shame sir," the actor wrote.

Farhan's comment was in reaction to an interview Rao gave to Times Now TV over the ongoing controversy on film "Mersal" that has scenes critical of the GST and the Digital India initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rao, criticising the movie and its makers in the TV interview, said: "In any case, most of our have very low IQ, very low general knowledge."

"Mersal", actor Vijay's Diwali release, is in the news after the Nadu unit of the (BJP) demanded removal of specific dialogues which take a dig at GST and digital India.

Politicians, including Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and DMK leader M K Stalin, apart from actor Kamal Haasan, slammed the BJP's attempt to muzzle criticism regarding its policies.

Directed by Atlee, "Mersal" stars Vijay in the roles of a village head, a doctor and a magician.