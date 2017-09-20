How Dera chief Ram Rahim spends jail time: Growing veggies for Rs 20 a day

Used to a life of ultra-luxury, disgraced sect chief will now earn a daily wage of Rs 20 for cultivating a small farm holding near his prison barrack and growing vegetables.

The rapist sect chief, who used to spend millions of rupees on his public appearances and crores to build flashy mansions for his comfort, will now have to survive on his meager earnings from manual work inside the prison, Director General K P Singh, Jails, said on Tuesday.

He told media here that was being treated as a common prisoner in jail and would be assigned farming work from next month as part of the 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence awarded to him by a special

The DG denied reports that special facilities were being given to him inside the prison at the District Jasil at Sunaria near town.

"All news reports about special treatment and his health are misleading and divorced from truth," he said.

"Jail rules allow two persons having a blood relation to talk to a prisoner over the phone. The prisoner is allowed to talk after police verification of the phone numbers. gave two phone numbers, one of which belongs to Honeypreet, while the other is his own. Honeypreet's number is not reachable and might have left his phone in the Dera."

"Since these numbers have not been verified so far, has not taken advantage of the convenience of any phone call," he said.

He also said that the information from fellow prisoners, who were being released from the same prison, regarding were not correct as only a few were allowed to go to his barracks due to security reasons.

"His safety is being taken care of on the basis of reports of police, intelligence, and other security agencies. Jail management is not letting every prisoner go to Gurmeet's barrack. who were giving an interview to the media after coming out of jail did not have access to the barrack of Gurmeet Singh," Singh said.

"The news about Gurmeet crying while keeping his head in his mother's lap who came to the jail to see him, was also misleading as glass and a net separates a visitor from the prisoner," he added.

Referring to work allocated to in the jail, the DGP said keeping in view the security scenario, the jail administration has decided to entrust farming to him.

"There is an empty place close to his barrack where he has been given the task of planting vegetables and he is preparing for the task. He will plant vegetables in the first week of October. In front of the barrack, there are some trees which have been given to him for harvesting. He will earn a daily wage of Rs 20," the DGP added.

The sect chief has been lodged in prison since August 25 when he was convicted by the in on two counts of rape of female disciples in 1999.

He was later sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of over Rs 30 lakh.



