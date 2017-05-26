TRENDING ON BS
How India brought Uzma back from Pakistan: All you need to know

She had accused Tahir Ali of forcing her into marrying him in Pakistan on May 3

Agencies 

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with Uzma Ahmed at Jawahar Bhawan after she reached Delhi on Thursday. Uzma, who alleged that she was forced to marry a Pakistani man, was allowed by the Islamabad High Court to return India. Photo: PTI

Uzma Ahmed, who was allegedly forced to marry a Pakistani man at gunpoint, returned home on Thursday after the Islamabad High Court allowed her plea and ordered police to escort her to the Wagah Border.

Uzma, accompanied by Indian mission officials, crossed the Wagah Border near Amritsar on Thursday morning.

"Pakistan is like a well of death", said Uzma Ahmed, who is in her early 20s and hails from New Delhi.


She had travelled to Pakistan earlier this month. She had accused Tahir Ali, whom she reportedly met in Malaysia and fell in love with, of forcing her into marrying him in Pakistan on May 3.

An Islamabad High Court bench, headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, returned Uzma her original immigration form, which her husband Tahir had submitted to the court on Tuesday.

Uzma had submitted a six-page reply to the High Court and reiterated her earlier claims and said that she was forced to sign the Nikkahnama.

The reply also claimed that Tahir's affidavit was based on lies. The reply also requested that Uzma should be allowed to travel to India as her visa would expire on May 30.

Earlier, while recording her statement before the Court of a Judicial Magistrate, Uzma also alleged that she was sedated, assaulted, mentally and physically tortured by Tahir, who had invited her to visit his family in Pakistan.

Uzma petitioned the Islamabad High Court on May 12 requesting it to allow her to return home urgently as her daughter from her first marriage in India suffered from thalassemia — a blood disorder characterised by abnormal hemoglobin production.

She had been staying at the Indian mission in Islamabad after she accused Ali of marrying her at gunpoint.

On Thursday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj welcomed Uzma back to India and expressed regret over her plight.

Expressing happiness over Uzma's return to India, her brother Wasim Ahmad thanked the Indian government and Swaraj for their support.

The case came to the forefront after her husband claimed that the Indian High Commission had stopped his wife from leaving the premises during their visit to apply for visa on May 7.

"I am an orphan. I am an adopted child and have nobody," Uzma told reporters in New Delhi, hours after she crossed into India through the Wagah border.

Sharing her ordeal of living in Pakistan with the media, she broke down several times and said. "It is easy to go (there), but tough to return...."

"They could have sold me or used me in a risky operation," she said about Tahir's family in Buner, Pakistan.

"There may be lots of girls in Buner. Buner people are mostly in Malaysia and they get girls from Malaysia. It is a dangerous area. You hear gunshots everyday. Every (man) has two wives there. I don't want this to happen with everyone," she claimed.

"I am proud to be an Indian citizen. Sushma madam would call me every day to say we are fighting for you, you are our daughter, you are India's daughter," she said, recounting the days she spent at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Uzma travelled to Lahore from Islamabad and was accompanied by Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh. She stayed in Pakistan for 25 days.

