How poverty shapes brain development of children in low-income countries

Charles Nelson, professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, is thrilled that he will be in Bangladesh in early December to follow-up on a study he is leading to understanding how poverty shapes the brain of children growing up in low-income countries.

This study is unprecedented. The findings are likely to inform policy interventions to help kids meet their potential not just in Bangladesh but in other countries, including India, that face abject poverty. More than 200 million children in developing countries are at a risk of not meeting their developmental potential ...