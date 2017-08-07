How specks of gold can help fight lung cancer, reduce treatment side-effect

According to a recent study, tiny flecks of could be used in the fight against

According to The Independent, a group of researchers have just completed a study which shows the precious metal increased the effectiveness of used to treat cells.

Minute fragments, known as nanoparticles, were encased in a chemical device by the research team.

While this has not yet been tested on humans, it is hoped such a device could one day be used to reduce of current treatments by precisely targeting diseased cells without damaging healthy tissue.

is a safe chemical element and has the ability to accelerate or catalyse chemical reactions.

The scientists discovered properties of the metal that allow these catalytic abilities to be accessed in living things without any

The device was shown to be effective after being implanted in the brain of a zebrafish, suggesting it can be used in living animals.

The study was carried out in collaboration with researchers at the University of Zaragoza's Institute of Nanoscience of Aragon in Spain, with funding coming from Research UK (CRUK), and the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council.

Dr Asier Unciti-Broceta, from the University of Edinburgh's CRUK Edinburgh Centre, said, "We have discovered new properties of that were previously unknown and our findings suggest that the metal could be used to release inside tumours very safely. There is still work to do before we can use this on patients, but this study is a step forward. We hope that a similar device in humans could one day be implanted by surgeons to activate directly in tumours and reduce harmful effects to healthy organs."

"By developing new, better ways of delivering drugs, studies like this have the potential to improve treatment and reduce In particular, it could help improve treatment for and other hard-to-treat cancers," shared, Dr Aine McCarthy, Research UK's senior science information officer.

Adding, "The next steps will be to see if this method is safe to use in people, what its long- and short-term are, and if it's a better way to treat some "

The study was published in the journal Angewandte Chemie.