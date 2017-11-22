How Swaraj approached 175 nations to ensure Bhandari's re-election to ICJ

Intense efforts were made since June when India announced Judge Dalveer Bhandari's name for the and support was sought from nearly 175 nations, including at the highest level, culminating in his re-election to the world court.



According to officials, External Affairs Minister directly spoke with her counterparts from nearly 60 countries to push Bhandari's case.



In the run up to the re-election, India made intense positive campaign regarding the candidature. It raised the issue at every possible meeting at various levels, an official said.At the highest level also, the prime minister raised the issue during his meetings with world leaders, the official said."India never indulged in the negative campaign. It was run on the strength of our candidate and strength of India strong constitutional system," an official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)