JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

News digest: Spectrum holding caps, GST sops for digital payments, and more
Business Standard

How Swaraj approached 175 nations to ensure Bhandari's re-election to ICJ

Sushma Swaraj directly spoke with her counterparts from nearly 60 countries to push Bhandari's case

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin speaks during a reception in the honour of Justice Dalveer Bhandari (left) at the UN in New York. Photo: PTI
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin speaks during a reception in the honour of Justice Dalveer Bhandari (left) at the UN in New York. Photo: PTI

Intense efforts were made since June when India announced Judge Dalveer Bhandari's name for the International Court of Justice and support was sought from nearly 175 nations, including at the highest level, culminating in his re-election to the world court.

According to officials, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj directly spoke with her counterparts from nearly 60 countries to push Bhandari's case.


In the run up to the re-election, India made intense positive campaign regarding the candidature. It raised the issue at every possible meeting at various levels, an official said.

At the highest level also, the prime minister raised the issue during his meetings with world leaders, the official said.

"India never indulged in the negative campaign. It was run on the strength of our candidate and strength of India strong constitutional system," an official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, November 22 2017. 08:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements