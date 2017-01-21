How Tamil Nadu came together in defence of Jallikattu

The mobilisation at Marina Beach forced the Centre to clear the ordinance on the sport

The unprecedented youth upsurge in Tamil Nadu, controlled and non-violent, against the ban on Jallikattu, the bull-taming sport staged during the festival of Pongal in January, could well be one of the most successful mass movements in the country. The sport was banned by the United Progressive Alliance government in 2011 on grounds of cruelty to animals. In May 2014, the ban was reinforced by the Supreme Court, stating that bulls cannot be used as performing animals, including in bullock-cart races. This touched a raw nerve in Tamil Nadu, as people felt that their culture ...

T E Narasimhan & Gireesh Babu