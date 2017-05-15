How the game around sports is changing

As interest in non- gains ground in India, broadcasters and advertisers are looking to maximise their gains. A report, Rise of Indian Leagues by breaks down the viewership pie to help understand how the game around is changing.

While still dominates the Indian viewership pie, the contribution of other is now over 20 per cent (2016)

80 per cent of the viewership contribution comes from just six properties — Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), (ISL), Rio Olympics 2016, Kabaddi World Cup 2016, Premier Badminton League, and Hockey India League

PKL is the most popular property with a share of 61 per cent, followed by ISL at 16 per cent

has the lowest viewership within all these properties

Kabaddi has the highest Impressions as well as reach among viewers, PKL leads followed by Kabaddi World Cup 2016

For ISL, while the viewer base of the property is low, it has extremely high stickiness amongst its viewers

The three most popular properties, PKL, Kabaddi World Cup 2016 and ISL, all have a higher female viewership as compared to the other properties

Kabaddi also has the highest contribution from the younger age-groups: 4-14 years and 15-30 years, among all properties

Football has the highest contribution by the 51+ age group among all properties

Kabaddi is followed the most in AP/Telanagana, followed by Maharashtra/Goa and Karnataka. Within that, the share of Maharashtra/Goa in PKL is much higher than for Kabaddi World Cup 2016

ISL has maximum viewership in the football crazy markets of Kerala, West Bengal and Assam/North East/Sikkim. Interestingly, this is the only property which does not have a high viewership in Maharashtra/Goa

has the maximum viewership spread across multiple markets