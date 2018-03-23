How to explore different, unseen sides of familiar cityscapes, monuments

By day, most cities across the world present a similar picture — crowded roads, rushing people, the urban jungle-shrouded in a smoky workaday pall. But at night, the same vistas present very different scenes.

As the lights come on and the streets start to empty out, many a city starts to reveal its hidden treasures — architectural marvels, heritage landmarks, vibrant cultures, even more exciting sub-cultures, local flavours, ghost stories and more. To help you discover these facets better — safely, and in company with likeminded people — tour coordinators are now ...