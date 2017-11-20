How to link Aadhaar to various financial instruments

The December 31 deadline for linking your number with various financial products is approaching fast. For linking of mobile number to Aadhaar, the deadline is February 6, 2018. But, the first step you need to take is link your mobile number to This will make the process of linking with other financial instruments easy as you will be able to receive a one-time password (OTP) on your mobile phone. Here’s what you need to do to avoid last-minute hassles:



TO CHECK IF MOBILE NUMBER IS LINKED TO AADHAAR







Step 1: Enter number, mobile number and security code; then click on ‘Get one-time password (OTP)’

Step 2: If your mobile is linked, you will receive an OTP. Enter it and verify your mobile number

Step 3: If it is not linked, you will get a message: “Your mobile is not enrolled in our records”

To link mobile number with Aadhaar

Step 1: Download update/ correction form from the UIDAI website or get it at the nearest centre

Step 2: Along with filled form, submit a copy of your card and a photo identification document (PAN card, passport, voter ID, etc)

Step 3: Your biometrics (thumb impression) will be verified

Step 4:You will be given an acknowledgement slip. Linking happens within 10 days

Step 5: At the telecom service provider’s store, give your card and mobile number

Step 6: After biometric verification, you will receive an OTP on your phone. Submit it to complete the verification process

From December 1 , you will be able to go to the telecom service provider’s website and generate an OTP

• This will be received on a mobile number registered with UIDAI (at the time of enrollment)

• Enter it and your number and authentication will get done

• An interactive voice response system (IVRS) from a registered mobile will also allow you to do the same