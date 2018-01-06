How to win at winter when you hate winter

My first in the Northeast, I thought I was set. Then the first sloppy nor’easter hit. My fleece and hat were soaked, and the windbreaker I had worn over them on zero-degree days in the arid mountains was no shield for the wet East Coast snow.

In short, I hated when I first moved north. But now, I find myself looking forward to it. It took over a decade, but I have learned ways to not just deal with the coldest season but to seek out the joys of it.

Sure, has problems: The days are short, the temperatures piercing, and flu season knows no mercy. But there are ways to make it through.

You can’t feel your extremities

First things first: Learn how to dress for the weather. Layering and solid outerwear are key. Check your coat. Mary Lou Andre, a wardrobe and image consultant based in Boston, offers a strategy for presenting yourself well while staying warm: Smart layering with a high-quality coat.

Andre, who is also an author, advises her clients to take stock of their lifestyle, then organise what they already own and add what is needed. You want to “have your clothing work for you,” she said. “If less is more, it’s OK to get a coat that you love and to pay more.” Investing in one or two high-quality pieces of outerwear that fit your lifestyle — career or casual — can keep you warm for years to come, she said. She recommends building outerwear around a neutral colour — an all-black collection of warm shoes or a taupe coat, for example — and playing around with a few fun additions. Fabric is essential. Layer with long silk underwear or, for women, allow tights the double duty of warming up that summer shift dress or acting as a barrier under scratchy wool pants. And for wool coats, the softer the feel, the higher the quality, which will provide more warmth.

You feel sluggish and out of shape

So work it out. Raising your heart rate is a great way to generate warmth and improve your outlook, but a lot of people abandon healthy pursuits when the temperature drops.

“Getting outside and finding something you enjoy is critical,” said Jonathan Ross, a personal trainer and author in the Washington DC area. “If we think of as something that is going to be miserable, it is.”

Ross, who developed the Funtensity workout, said exercise not only keeps off extra pounds but also helps people maintain a positive energy and attitude, making the easier to face. The gym is fine, but he recommends that a cold-weather newbie get outside and embrace the crisp air with a hike or a brisk walk.

Someone experiencing a first true should commit to trying something new. Ice skating, for instance, is a low-commitment activity that exploits the season. Wherever you exercise, there are two key points to keep in mind, Ross said. First, take your time.

“It’s important to make sure not to have an all-or-nothing approach to exercise, especially this time of year,” he said. If you are just figuring out winter, it’s better not to pressure yourself to also adjust to an overly intense new workout. The second point: Have fun, or you’re not likely to stick with it.

You can’t face the outdoors

So stay inside. Sheltering in place from the cold can be fun and productive. Cuddle up with a loved one, or with a good book. (An appropriate topic? The Danish concept of Hygge, which “roughly translates to ‘coziness’ and ‘well-being’ and encompasses an entire way of living that promises warmth, safety and, most important, community.”) is prime binge-watching season. Find the movie or series you’ve been wanting to explore, pop the popcorn and dive in. Times Watching can help you set your screen goals. Start with this guide for where to stream the best TV shows of 2017. Take this self-imposed house arrest to organise your space, or finish unpacking, to ward off the blahs.

You have cabin fever

So get out. Ross, the fitness expert, says that when the days are so short, “if you get out in the sun even a little bit, it really improves your mood.” In New York, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden offers monthly outdoor tours called “Chase Away the Blues” from December to March. And look for places that bring the outdoors inside.

The cold air cuts to the bone

Warm yourself up from the inside. There’s no better time for indulging in cocoa, mulled wine or hot cider than when staving off certain hypothermia. And there’s nothing better than a cozy coffee shop in the winter, with a bonus caffeine jolt for the dark days. After a couple of winters stewing over the weather, I made sport of hunting down New York City’s best hot chocolate. I invited friends along on different legs of the cocoa tour, and found that the fun goal made the cold less of a hindrance to getting there. If the weather’s too blustery to get out and try someone else’s hot chocolate, make your own.

©2018 The New York Times News Service