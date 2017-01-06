HRD constitutes committee to selected new UGC chairman

The Union ministry has decided to constitute a three member committee to search for a new chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) as the tenure of the present incumbent is about to end.

According to officials the ministry has decided to constitute the panel which would be headed by Dr H R Nagendra, who is Chancellor of S-VYASA and is also likely to include former VC of Saurashtra University and former VC of University.

It is also learnt that as the present UGC chairperson is on leave, the ministry has asked JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar to officiate as the Commission head in his absence.