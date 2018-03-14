HRD ministry plans to set up innovation cell to promote new ideas

The has decided to create an headed by a scientist to brainstorm new ideas about promoting innovation in the country.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting today which deliberated upon the need for such a cell after India moved six ranks up the Global Innovation Index Ranking. The country stood at 66th position in 2016, whereas it ranked 60th in 2017, out of 127 countries.

"An will be created by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (HRD) to further strengthen the spirit of innovation. It will be headed by a scientist and also include a senior official and young professionals who bring to the table new ideas in promoting innovation," Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said after the meeting.

Under the Global Innovation Index 2017, India improved its standing in and efficiency.

According to HRD officials, the strongest points for the country happen to be a large number of science and engineering graduates, the increased investment by global research and development companies in India, the improved QS University rankings and high rank in the highly cited research publication, global leadership in the IT service experts and leadership in export of creative goods.

There has been considerable improvement in India's ranking in Since the large part of this index relates to education, the setting up of in the ministry will lead to more focused attention on innovation and research efforts, Javadekar said.