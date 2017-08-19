Huge opportunity for sustainable urbanisation in India: Amitabh Kant

-
ALSO READ'Metropolitan pressure' of rapid urbanisation threatens the growing cities Andhra, Telangana, Gujarat best in ease of doing business: Amitabh Kant Chemistry: An enabler to solve challenges of urbanisation NITI Aayog keen to develop Paradip-Dhamra as CEZs Niti Aayog to choose 3 states for health sector makeover
-
NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Friday said that India has a "huge opportunity" to go in for sustainable urbanisation.
According to the Niti Aayog CEO Kant, urbanisation process has ended in the US, Europe and has almost been completed in China and that India can learn from these examples to go in for sustainable urbanisation.
"India has a huge opportunity that when we start the process of urbanisation... we have the possibility of doing a lot of innovative and sustainable urbanisation," Kant said at a late night event here.
"We need to create cities which are compact, low polluting, which recycle water, which recycle waste. So, there is a huge opportunity for all of us to do sustainable urbanisation and create a model for the rest of the world," he said.
Kant was speaking at the Directors' Conclave and 27th IOD (Institute Of Directors) Annual Meet which was held here on Friday.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU