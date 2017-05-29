Human Shield Row: Army chief Bipin Rawat praises Major Gogoi

Rawat supported Gogoi and said "innovative ways are required to counter the dirty war" in Kashmir

Defence expert Major General (Retd.) P.K. Sehgal told ANI that he totally stands by the Army Chief's statement, where the latter said his men need such innovative ways to fight the "dirty war".



"The situation there was very different and may be this was the only way. He came out with an out of the box innovative solution. He thankfully succeeded. With this decision, many people lives has been saved. It was very important for the Army Chief to say this because it increases the morale and motivation of the Army. And it send as very strong message to the society. I totally stand by it," he said.



Echoing similar views, Defence expert Wing Commander (Retd.) Praful Bakshi told ANI that such extraordinary situation requires an extraordinary solution and Major Gogoi carried it out beautifully.



"He (Army Chief) has made a correct statement. It is true that extraordinary situation requires an extraordinary solution. What Major Gogoi has done is extraordinary solution, a normal officer could not have thought of it. He had carried it out beautifully and has done absolutely clean action without firing any bullet. I personally feel he must have got a bigger award than what he got," he said.



Major Gogoi was in the spotlight after a video shot during the April 9 Srinagar Lok Sabha by-polls, posted on the social media, showed a man tied on the bonnet of an Army jeep in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam.



The video went viral and sparked a major controversy, with one faction condemning the Army's action while the other commended their ingenuity.



The Court of Inquiry regarding April 9 incident is under finalisation.

