Human trafficking in India up by 25% in 2016, say experts

Nearly 20,000 women and children were victims of in India in 2016, a rise of almost 25 per cent from the previous year.



Experts cited data from the Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) at the opening day of the two-day International Anti- Conference today, to show how lure thousands of people each year.



The conference, organised by the Kolkata Mary Ward Social Centre (KMWSC) and the Darjeeling Mary Ward Social Centre (DMWSC), aims at strengthening awareness about the crime and sharing best practices with like-minded and governments.Among those who attended the event included Ananya Chakraborti, chairperson, Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and Bruce Bucknell, British Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata.Survivors of trafficking from the United States, Bangladesh and India will also share their experiences during the conference.A number of speakers deliberated on topics ranging from trends in to how was affecting the lives and safety of young children and women.The event also coincided with the celebration of 175 years of the Loreto Congregation in India.Speaking on the occasion, Anita Maria Braganza, president KMWSC, said, "With this conference, Loreto in South Asia is taking its role a step further, drawing on the strength of networking and adding their voice to individuals, civil society, and governments who work for this cause.