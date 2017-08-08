Human trafficking of Indians to China, Gulf on the rise: Govt

-
-
The number of cases of trafficking of Indians to China and subsequent duping on the pretext of good salary and jobs has seen an increase this year, the government on Tuesday informed Parliament.
Citing information received from the Ministry of External Affairs, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj G Ahir told the Lok Sabha, "In so far as China is concerned, it has been reported that some Indians in China were brought with the promise of good salary and jobs. They were reportedly duped and abandoned by the travel agencies."
The (Indian) mission in China arranged for their return to India, he said in a written reply.
The data provided by Ahir on "human trafficking cases reported in China" said while 33 cases have been reported this year, it was 23 the last year.
The minister added there had also been some cases where "unscrupulous agents had brought Indian workers to Iraq without valid visa".
He said the MEA had also "issued a standard operating procedure in May 2016 to be followed by the states on receipt of complaints regarding cheating by illegal agents on the pretext of providing overseas jobs.
