Humanoid robot Sophia picks Shah Rukh Khan as her favourite actor

Attending the Nasscom India Leadership Forum in Hyderabad, Sophia, an artificial intelligence-based social humanoid robot developed by Hong Kong-based company Hanson Robotics, said is her favourite movie star across Hollywood and Trust Khan to grab the opportunity with both hands. “Public declaration of love for a ‘lady’ who has come to my country, India.

You simulate me, every bit and byte of you, Sophia,” he tweeted back.