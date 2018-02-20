Humanoid robot Sophia picks Shah Rukh Khan as her favourite actor

-
Attending the Nasscom India Leadership Forum in Hyderabad, Sophia, an artificial intelligence-based social humanoid robot developed by Hong Kong-based company Hanson Robotics, said Shah Rukh Khan is her favourite movie star across Hollywood and Bollywood. Trust Khan to grab the opportunity with both hands. “Public declaration of love for a ‘lady’ who has come to my country, India.
You simulate me, every bit and byte of you, Sophia,” he tweeted back.
