Humans must leave Earth in 100 years to survive, says Stephen Hawking

Climate change, asteroid strikes and overpopulation will make survival impossible, he says

will need to colonise another within the next 100 years to survive climate change, asteroid strikes and overpopulation, according to renowned British physicist



In a documentary, Expedition New Earth - part of the BBC's new science season Tomorrow's World - Hawking and his former student Christophe Galfard will travel the world to find out how could survive in outer space.



In the series, Hawking claims that time is running out for the and humanity will need to leave the for its



The shows aims to find Britain's greatest invention, by asking the public to vote on the innovation which has been the most influential in their lives, The Telegraph reported.



Last month, Hawking had warned that the aggressive instincts of humans, coupled with the fast pace of growth in technology may destroy us all by nuclear or biological war, adding that only a 'world government' may prevent this impending doom.



Hawking had said that may lack the skills as a species to stay alive.

Press Trust of India