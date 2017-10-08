HundrEd 2017 Summit in Helsinki: 6 Indian institutes recognised

Six projects and educational organisations from have been recognised by -- a global non-profit based in -- to bring to fore 100 of the most inspiring innovations in

School, Project DEFY, Design for Change, Self Organised Learning Environments, The Museum School and THINK Global School were recognised at the annual 2017 Summit event held here, for their efforts in path-breaking ideas to bring about a revolution in the space.

School, which was announced as one of the 100 unique innovations in space across the world, was chosen because of its thoughtfully designed "Project-Based Learning" that is based on flat leadership, collaboration and international sharing.

The learners of this programme have the freedom to pursue personal interests, behaviour -- and attitudes towards learning are intrinsically motivated and more positive.

"We started not to impact in India, but to change the world. We truly believe that if we can dream it we can achieve it," Steve Edwards, Co-Founder of Schools, said in a statement.

" School clearly stood out to us as a project that needed to be shared with the world. Being able to showcase these innovations marks the beginning of a drive to get all teachers involved in revolutionising education," added Saku Tuominen, Creative Director of HunrdED.

HundrED's mission is to help schools change by seeking and sharing inspiring innovations in K12 It aims that, by 2020, the world of will be full of innovations that travel across borders, from continent to continent.