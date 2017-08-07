Hunting for a job? How to sell yourself on the market like a great product

Early this year, I suddenly found myself hunting for jobs. After a comfortable stay of more than three years in an organisation, I decided to go for a change.

This post aims to share some lessons I realised.

What does your product do?

In the job market, either you build products or you are the product. I have no shame in acknowledging that I am the latter. It is as simple as saying that either you’re an entrepreneur or you’re everybody else.

I stopped saying, “Taruna can do this, that, that, and even that.” I started saying:

“Taruna builds successful products and she goes on to do all that’s required for it. If need be, she can sell it herself to prove there’s a market. She can support and champion the users because she has the ability to understand the products and the user needs well. She can market it beautifully because she has the knack for understanding exactly which problem users are looking to solve using the product she built. And as a proof of this claim, she has done all of this.”

How well does your marketing website (or resume) perform?

On average, a resume gets six seconds worth of a glance. Now, go back and look at your resume. Is it optimised for a six-second glance?





If your experience is anywhere between zero to six years, a one-pager is good enough. And don’t forget to have a hero. It’s what stands out in your resume.

How do you price yourself?