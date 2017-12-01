HWL Final: India, Australia play out 1-1 draw

-
India ended on 1-1 draw with defending champions Australia in their opening match of the Odisha Hockey World League Final on Friday.
It was a formidable show from India against the reigning champions.
India dominated the game from the very beginning and took the lead in the 20th minute when Mandeep Singh pushed the ball inside the net.
However, Australia levelled the score in the next minute by converting a penalty corner.
India got two back-to-back penalty corners in the second half but failed to convert them. India also defended well Australia's penalty corners.
Speaking at a press conference post match, India's chief hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne, however complained of bump in the pitch and said it restricted the team from converting the penalty corners.
Meanwhile in another match of the eight-time tournament, Germany defeated England 2-0 in the pool B game.
India will next take England on Saturday, while Australia lock horns with Germany.
Olympic gold medalist Argentina will be up against Belgium while Netherlands square off against Spain.
