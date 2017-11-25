Hyderabad Metro follows footsteps of Delhi Metro fares with more slabs

The minimum and maximum fares of Rail were fixed at Rs 10 and Rs 60 respectively, same as that of though with more slabs in between. Fares were announced on Saturday by L&T (Hyderabad) Metro Rail Limited, the concessionaire of the project, which is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister on November 28.

The 30 km stretch of the 72 km three-corridor metro will be thrown open to commuters following the inauguration while the entire project is scheduled to be ready in November 2018.

Though the minimum fare was revised upwards only by Rs 2 as compared to Rs 8 as fixed by the previous government in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, the present maximum fare, however, is over two times higher than the original level of Rs 19.

As the metro fares were announced in consultations with Telangana government, the higher fare regime was seen as a bargain in place of the compensation towards the cost overruns being demanded from the government by the project concessionaire.

will change Rs 10 for up to Rs 2 kms, Rs 15 for 2-4 kms, Rs 25 for 4-6 kms, Rs 30 for 6-8 kms, Rs 35 for 8-10 kms, Rs 40 for 10-14 kms, Rs 45 for 14-18 kms, Rs 50 for Rs 18-22 kms, Rs 55 for 22-26 kms, Rs 60 for more than Rs 60.

While the slabs come in multiples of Rs 10, fares come in the multiples of Rs 5. The commuters who have to pay Rs 60 for a travel distance beyond 26 kms are expected to feel the pinch as there is only an additional distance of 4 kms is available in this slab at present as compared to a much longer travel distance is offered by at the same fare.