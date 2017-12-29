JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Mumbai pub didn't follow fire safety norms, obstacles in emergency exits

National Medical Commission Bill tabled in Lok Sabha; Cong demands scrutiny
Business Standard

Hyderabad metro sees 3.2 mn passengers in first month of operations

Rs 16,511 crore had been spent so far on Hyderabad Metro rail project by the concessionaire L&T and the Telangana Govt, says NVS Reddy, Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Pic credit: Twitter handle Min IT, Telangana
Pic credit: Twitter handle Min IT, Telangana

As many as 32.25 lakh passengers utilised the services of metro rail during the past one month, said NVS Reddy, Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited here on Friday.

"Passenger figures are slowly stabilising and we expect it to stabilise in two months. On an average one lakh passengers are traveling every day," Reddy told reporters in a press conference.


Replying to a query, he said Rs 16,511 crore had been spent so far on Hyderabad Metro rail project by the concessionaire L&T and the Telangana Government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated a 30-km stretch of the metro rail project on November 28 between Miyapur and Nagole.

Once completed, the network, covering a total distance of around 72 km across three corridors, will be the world's largest public private partnership project in the metro sector, metro concessionaire L&T said.

First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 17:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements